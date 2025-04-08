SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 122665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
