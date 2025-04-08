SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 122665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.