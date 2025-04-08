Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.