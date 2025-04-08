Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,765 ($47.93).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($40.48) to GBX 3,000 ($38.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS

Insider Buying and Selling

Spectris Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($32.23), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($285,172.30). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,085 ($26.54) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($99,286.98). Insiders bought 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,006 ($25.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,699.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,616.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 1,904 ($24.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,430 ($43.66).

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectris will post 194.7972456 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $26.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.