Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading 5.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.98 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.97 ($0.24). Approximately 4,186,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 1,357,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Speedy Hire Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.49.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,182.28). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,820.77). Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

