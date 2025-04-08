Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 2,149,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 1,340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

