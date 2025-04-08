Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Spotify Technology worth $464,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.47.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $517.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

