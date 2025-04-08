Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Spotify Technology worth $464,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $517.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.