St. James’s Place plc (STJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 100.0% increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of STJ opened at GBX 819.60 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 393.60 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,153.96 ($14.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 896.65. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.
St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Company Profile
We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.