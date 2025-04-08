State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 0.1 %

STT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

Read Our Latest Report on STT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.