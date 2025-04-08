Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Apr 25 Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a apr 25 dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

SCM stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

