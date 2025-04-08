STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 9029170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Bank of America downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

