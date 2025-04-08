StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 1.3 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.81.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
