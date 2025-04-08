StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 1.3 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

