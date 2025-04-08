StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Shares of IDN opened at $2.40 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.