StockNews.com Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Hold

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

GLOB opened at $102.39 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Globant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

