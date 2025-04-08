Straightline Group LLC Invests $199,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $437.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.03 and a 200-day moving average of $508.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.