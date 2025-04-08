Straightline Group LLC Makes New $22.73 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 681,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,728,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 14.9% of Straightline Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Straightline Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,668,000 after buying an additional 568,547 shares during the period. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,800,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,606,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

