Straightline Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,351,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,855,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,578 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $349.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

