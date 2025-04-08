Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 299926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

