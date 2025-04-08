Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sunoco by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NYSE:SUN opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.8865 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.64%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

