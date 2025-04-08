SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as low as C$5.44. SunOpta shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 39,771 shares changing hands.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.