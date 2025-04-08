Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 174,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,393 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

