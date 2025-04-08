Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6,687.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $135.67 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

