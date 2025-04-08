Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

PSR opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.5598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

