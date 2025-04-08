Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 11,641 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after buying an additional 402,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,593,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 703,231 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 758,037 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

