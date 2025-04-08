TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) fell 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 3,608,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,991,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 68,847 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,096,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

