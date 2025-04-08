Tandem Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,058 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,535,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

