Tandem Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

