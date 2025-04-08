Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.25 and last traded at $95.21. Approximately 4,401,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,348,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.48.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 37.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 440,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,214 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

