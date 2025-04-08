Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.47. 5,525,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,077,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Trading Down 13.7 %

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $41,347.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,102.55. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581,969 shares of company stock valued at $316,538,582 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 71.4% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,826,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.