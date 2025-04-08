Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,006,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.26% of Tenet Healthcare worth $631,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE THC opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

