Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,540.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 101,332 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.