TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,855,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 41,516,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 13.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $890.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.