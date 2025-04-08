TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$126.58 and traded as high as C$135.21. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$128.67, with a volume of 159,617 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerraVest Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

