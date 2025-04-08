Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

