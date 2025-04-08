Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Shares of TXN opened at $154.00 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.20 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

