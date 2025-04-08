Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $8,545,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 74 shares of company stock valued at $98,891. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,153.57 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $555.71 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,334.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,262.71.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.