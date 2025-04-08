The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,091,000 after acquiring an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.