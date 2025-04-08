The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 31.70 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Property Franchise Group had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

LON TPFG opened at GBX 408.30 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 428.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 423.80. The Property Franchise Group has a one year low of GBX 336.55 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($6.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.50) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Michelle Brook sold 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59), for a total value of £38,579.32 ($49,108.10). 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

