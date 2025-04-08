The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and traded as high as $9.07. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 55,524 shares traded.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

