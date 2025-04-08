The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and traded as high as $9.07. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 55,524 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
