Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,820 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

