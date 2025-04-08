Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.