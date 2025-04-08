Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBAI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $845.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.34.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

