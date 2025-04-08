Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

