Tikehau Investment Management Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tikehau Investment Management raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 5.0% of Tikehau Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Fastenal by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

