Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 25,844,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,684,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Tilray alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $436.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.