Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

