Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Mastercard by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 170,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $8,564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,665,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $876,968,000 after buying an additional 237,316 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,648,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $485.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

