Titleist Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $430.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.92 and its 200 day moving average is $504.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

