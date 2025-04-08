Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $95.09 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $94.52 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.