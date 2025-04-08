Top Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, Canadian National Railway, and Teck Resources are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the reserves of fertilizers maintained by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers to meet the agricultural sector’s demand. These inventories ensure a consistent supply of nutrients essential for crop growth, particularly during peak farming seasons or disruptions in production. Efficient management of these stocks is crucial for stabilizing supply, supporting steady agricultural output, and maintaining market balance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $6.16 on Monday, hitting $207.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,031. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $202.38 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $26.67. 13,221,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,486,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. 28,872,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,802. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $5.05 on Monday, reaching $205.88. 816,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.35. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,490. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $92.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. 3,265,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,320. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

