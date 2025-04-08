Traders Purchase High Volume of Canadian National Railway Call Options (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,896 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 768% compared to the average volume of 564 call options.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.17. 772,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 123.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,017,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.